Box score from Kentucky’s 118-84 season-opening loss to Duke

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened its 2018-19 season by taking on Duke at the Champions Classic in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils defeated UK, 118-84.
Next up for Kentucky is its home opener against Southern Illinois on Friday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Keldon Johnson, 23
Rebounds: Tyler Herro, 9
Assists: Tyler Herro, 5
Steals: Keldon Johnson, 1
Blocks: Tyler Herro, 2
Turnovers: Reid Travis, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, 3
