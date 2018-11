Now this is the way to tip off a college basketball season. No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Duke. Two teams many project will be in the national title game, much less the Final Four come late March 2019. Tip-off is set for approximately 9:30 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.

We are here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will be providing live updates, analysis and stats throughout the game. You can also follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @markcstory and @benrobertshl.

SIGN UP