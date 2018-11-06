Miami Hurricanes reportedly reach out to high-profile graduate transfer quarterback

The Miami Hurricanes have struggled to find a high school quarterback for their Class of 2019.

But Miami might be able to fill the position another way. The Hurricanes have reached out to former Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant, according to 247Sports.com, a recruiting website.

Bryant started at quarterback for Clemson in 2017 and the beginning of 2018. In 2017, he guided the Tigers to their third straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship. He began this season as Clemson’s starter before being benched in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence after the Tigers’ win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 22.

Bryant announced his intention to transfer a few days later. Thanks to the NCAA’s new transfer rules, Bryant can still redshirt in 2018 despite playing in four games at Clemson. He graduated in May, so he will be eligible to play immediately wherever he winds up.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As a junior last season, Bryant completed 262 of 398 passes for 2,802 yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His completion percentage: 65.8. The quarterback also ran for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns on 192 carries. He torched Miami in the ACC Championship Game last season, completing 23 of 29 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown in a blowout win.

He began this season 36 of 54 for 461 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He ran 30 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant has already visited a handful of schools since declaring his intention to transfer. The South Carolina native has visited the North Carolina Tar Heels twice and took an official visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks last month. Arkansas coach Chad Morris was previously the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and helped to recruit Bryant.

Quarterback Malik Rosier will exhaust his eligibility after this season, leaving the Hurricanes with quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams on the roster.

When asked Tuesday if he is currently recruiting a quarterback for the 2019 class, coach Mark Richt said: “We’re always on the lookout. ... We’re always open-minded about finding ways to get us better.”