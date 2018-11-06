Another major Miami Hurricanes offensive player missed practice Tuesday with an injury

If it wasn’t bad enough before, it could be worse now for the Miami Hurricanes.

Top running back Travis Homer, who leads the Hurricanes with 123 carries for 702 yards, with two touchdowns, was on a conditioning bike and did not participate in practice Tuesday as Homer deals with what Mark Richt described as a strained calf.

“He didn’t go today,” the coach said during his weekly news conference Tuesday, “but we think he’ll be good [for Georgia Tech].”

Homer wore a black elasticized brace over his left calf and lower leg, and walked gingerly after he got off the bike.

Homer also has 10 catches for 114 yards in UM’s nine games.

In UM’s loss to Duke this past Saturday — the third consecutive loss for the Canes (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) — Homer started and ran 18 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. He did play in UM’s final drive, and had a 19-yard carry in the final minute.

He was not visibly injured in the Duke game. He was seen limping at one point but returned to the game. Richt did not specify when Homer sustained the injury.

UM already lost true freshman running back Lorenzo Lingard to a season-ending knee injury recently.

On Monday during media viewing, sophomore DeeJay Dallas (89 rushes for 547 yards and four touchdowns) took first-team reps, with freshman tailback Cam Davis taking the second-team reps, followed by senior Trayone Gray.

UM has had various players go down with injuries this season, including former star receiver Ahmmon Richards, who had to retire from the sport because of a neck injury.

▪ The quarterback rotation Tuesday was senior Malik Rosier, followed by redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.

Weldon is now available to play in the next game Saturday at Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3) after being suspended for violating team rules and sitting out four games.

▪ True freshman tight end Will Mallory, who had an eye infection and missed the Duke game, was back practicing Tuesday.