Under new NCAA rule, which players can Kentucky still redshirt?

The new NCAA redshirt rule that went into effect this season offers plenty of interesting scenarios for Kentucky.
A look at the Cats’ participation chart shows several freshmen who already have played well over the four-game threshold that would allow them the extra season of eligibility.
Players who have gone four-plus games this season, thus not allowing them to redshirt this year, include wide receiver Allen Dailey, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive lineman Marquan McCall and linebackers Chris Oats and DeAndre Square.
There are others, like Chance Poore, who are on the cusp after kicking for the Cats in the past two games. The true freshman could sit out two of the final four games and still earn an extra season of eligibility.
Whatever bowl game that Kentucky plays in will count toward that total of four allowed games before a player forgoes his redshirt season.
There’s also a flip side to the rule, which would allow freshmen who haven’t seen the field yet this season to perhaps play in one or more of the final four games without losing his redshirt season.
But Coach Mark Stoops didn’t seem too high on that scenario.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s sitting out there that you haven’t seen at this point,” he said. “If they could help us win, they’ve been in there.”
The following signees from the class of 2018 have yet to see the field this season for Kentucky: running back Kavosiey Smoke; offensive linemen Nick Lewis, Kenneth Horsey and Quintin Wilson; wide receivers Bryce Oliver and Marvin Alexander; defensive lineman Jerquavion Mahone; linebacker Ashtan Pierre; defensive back Jamari Brown and tight end Keaton Upshaw.
Several members of that class have played in just one game this season, which means they could still retain their redshirt option as well, including defensive end Davoan Hawkins; tight end Brenden Bates; defensive backs Jamari Brown, Stanley Garner and Domonique Williams; running back Chris Rodriguez and wide receiver Akeem Hayes.
At least three upperclassmen have played in fewer than four games this season in hopes of taking advantage of the rule, too, Stoops said of running back Sihiem King, wide receiver Clevan Thomas and outside linebacker Kengera Daniel.
