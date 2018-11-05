What Richt said Monday about the possibility of freshman QB Jarren Williams playing

With three games left in the regular season and no guarantee of a bowl bid unless the Miami Hurricanes win one of them, University of Miami coach Mark Richt was asked by Joe Rose on Monday during his weekly WQAM radio interview if true freshman quarterback Jarren Williams is being considered for game action.
“Jarren Williams can play and still be redshirted,’’ Richt said, “so there will be a consideration to get him in the game if possible.’’
When Richt was asked by co-host Zach Krantz later in the interview if Williams is “getting any closer,’’ he said this:
“Yeah, there’s no doubt he is. He’s a kid that is trying to do all those little details that it takes to get better at what you do and really focus hard on learning and when he gets to the refs in practice doing it exactly the way it needs to be done. And he’s done well.
“But it’s like anything else. Everybody wants to scream for the next guy and that’s understandable if you’re not getting the results that you want. But there’s a lot more to it than people think than just dropping back and slinging it.
“The other thing, too, is you put a guy in before he’s ready and you cook him too fast. Then, all of a sudden he’s got to deal with not getting the job done and starting to lose confidence. You want guys to be able to function well and execute well by the time they do get in so it is a positive experience and they can build off it. “
The new NCAA redshirt freshman rule allows true freshman to play in all or parts of four games and still maintain their four remaining seasons of eligibility. Williams has played sparingly in one game.
The Canes (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) play at 7 p.m Saturday at Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3) in Atlanta; at Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-2) on Nov. 17; and at home against Pittsburgh (5-4, 4-1) in the Nov. 24 regular-season finale.
Williams, 6-2 and 210 pounds, was a former consensus four-star prospect out of Lawrenceville (Georgia) Central Gwinnet High. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions last year.
Redshirt freshman Cade Weldon, done with his four-game suspension for violating team rules, is now eligible to play as well, which Richt mentioned.
Richt reiterated that he has not decided which quarterback will start against the Yellow Jackets. He said he will choose between senior Malik Rosier and redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry based on how they perform in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.
When asked if he’s thinking more about getting young guys experience with the season drawing closer to its finish, Richt said, “You absolutely have got to do what you think gives you the best chance to win. You owe it to everybody on the field. You owe it to everybody that comes to the stadium.
“They want to see the very best we can put out there. I mean we’re playing younger guys whether we want to or not and we’ll doing a pretty good job of subbing on both sides of the ball getting young guys in there. The greatest thought is to win the ball game and put the players in ther that gives us the best chance. But if there’s a chance to get a younger guy in there and help his development, that’s great — but not at the cost of the game.”
