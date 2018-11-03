Snell reaches another milestone. What’s next on Kentucky star’s list?

It’s becoming old helmet for Kentucky’s Benny Snell: running for 1,000 yards in a season.
Against No. 6 Georgia on Saturday, the junior running back reached that mark for the third consecutive season, the first player in UK history to do that.
On his 20th carry of the game, Snell achieved the milestone on his 9-yard touchdown run that pulled the Cats within 18 points, 28-10, with 3:45 to play in the third quarter.
In his two previous games against the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11, 223-pound player from Westerville, Ohio, has run 43 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
This is one of many milestones Snell could still hit this season, including breaking the UK record for career yardage. Coming into Saturday’s game, the running back needed 477 yards to eclipse the 43-year-old record owned by Sonny Collins (3,835).
That meant Snell would need to average 119.3 yards per game in the regular season. Including a UK bowl game, Snell needed to average 95.4 yards a game.
Snell confessed recently that it’s among his long list of goals this season to top Moe Williams’ season rushing record of 1,600 set back in 1995.
“I shouldn’t be revealing that to you, but it is,” he smiled. “There’s a lot of goals, quite a few that I’ve checked off this season.”
But he said he has about 10 more that he’s trying to reach.
The junior also was asked about last season when he had an impressive five-game stretch to end the regular season and whether he improves as the season gets longer.
“I want to say yes to that,” Snell said. “As the game goes on and the season goes on, Benny just gets better and better. I can break down my film a little bit more. After practice, I’m just trying to get extra work in. Just the extra drive in Benny gets going.”
