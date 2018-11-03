UK defensive star ejected from Georgia game. He’ll miss first half against Tennessee.

UK defensive back Darius West was ejected from Saturday’s game against Georgia after being called for targeting following a big hit on Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift.
The personal foul call on the field was upheld after a quick video replay. At the time of the play, UK was trailing Georgia 14-3, and the penalty moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 14-yard line. The Bulldogs scored four plays later to take a 21-3 lead with 10:20 left in the third quarter.
West was UK’s leader coming into the game with 58 tackles and three interceptions, and he had a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to help force overtime in UK’s loss to Texas A&M. He also had a blocked field goal last week against Missouri.
Because the play happened in the second half of Saturday’s game, West will be forced to miss the first half of the Wildcats’ next game against Tennessee.
Davonte Robinson is listed as West’s backup on the UK depth chart.
