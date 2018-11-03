Kentucky football knows what it’s playing for against Georgia

After practice on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, Kentucky football safety Mike Edward talks about the stakes Saturday when UK plays Georgia at Kroger Field. The winner will represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 1.
By
After practice on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, Kentucky football safety Mike Edward talks about the stakes Saturday when UK plays Georgia at Kroger Field. The winner will represent the East Division in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 1.
Links to get you ready for Kentucky-Georgia football

By John Clay

November 03, 2018 09:16 AM

Links to get you ready for Kentucky-Georgia football:

With history on the line, can Kentucky football meet the moment? asks my column. If you are a long-suffering Kentucky football fan, you are pinching yourself today.

Here’s how Kentucky has prepared for its epic day, from Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader. In case you haven’t heard, the UK-Georgia winner gets its ticket stamped to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

Did Kentucky’s offense find the answers during last drive at Missouri? asks Smith of the H-L. After producing just three points all day, the Cats marched 81 yards in eight plays to beat Missouri 15-14 (after) the final gun.

An upset victory could come at a cost for Kentucky, reports Smith of the H-L. UK has already had to pay a $100,000 fine for fans being on the field after the win over Mississippi State.

Kentucky thinks it can fix what went wrong on fourth-and-short, reports Smith of the H-L. The Cats could not convert at Missouri.

Another injury strikes at the center of the Kentucky defense, reports Smith of the H-L. Both of UK’s linebackers will be playing with a fractured hand on Saturday.

Should Mark Stoops get out at Kentucky while the getting is good? asks Mark Story of the Herald-Leader. Kentucky has clinched its first winning SEC season since 1977.

College and NFL picks for this weekend, from Ben Roberts and myself in the H-L. We have a difference of opinion on UK-Georgia.

How Kentucky can beat Georgia, with a prediction, from Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal. His No. 1 key calls for the Cats to establish a running game.

Kentucky players have rallied around John Schlarman, reports Hale of the C-J. UK’s offensive line coach has been battling cancer all season.

Three things to watch in Kentucky-Georgia, from Brandon Sudge of the Macon Telegraph. The Bulldogs must remember that UK quarterback Terry Wilson is also a running threat.

Kirby Smart is confident Georgia can solve third-and-short, reports JuliaKate Culpepper of the AJC. The Bulldogs were just 2-of-6 on third-and-3 or less in their win over Florida.

For Georgia, this is a big game. For Kentucky, it’s historic, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC. Mark recounts how he saw Kentucky lose four games in the final minute in 1980.

Kentucky is already celebrating, says Mike Griffith of the AJC. He points to UK football’s promotions in Times Square in New York City.

I was asked to answer questions for the Opposing View feature in Dawg Nation. Five questions, including what Georgia fans can do in Lexington.



