Links to get you ready for Kentucky-Georgia football:

▪ With history on the line, can Kentucky football meet the moment? asks my column. If you are a long-suffering Kentucky football fan, you are pinching yourself today.

▪ Here’s how Kentucky has prepared for its epic day, from Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader. In case you haven’t heard, the UK-Georgia winner gets its ticket stamped to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

Josh Allen leads the SEC with 10 sacks.



He has as many sacks as the entire Georgia defense. pic.twitter.com/6CdtDzfvdX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 2, 2018

▪ Did Kentucky’s offense find the answers during last drive at Missouri? asks Smith of the H-L. After producing just three points all day, the Cats marched 81 yards in eight plays to beat Missouri 15-14 (after) the final gun.

▪ An upset victory could come at a cost for Kentucky, reports Smith of the H-L. UK has already had to pay a $100,000 fine for fans being on the field after the win over Mississippi State.

▪ Kentucky thinks it can fix what went wrong on fourth-and-short, reports Smith of the H-L. The Cats could not convert at Missouri.

▪ Another injury strikes at the center of the Kentucky defense, reports Smith of the H-L. Both of UK’s linebackers will be playing with a fractured hand on Saturday.

▪ Should Mark Stoops get out at Kentucky while the getting is good? asks Mark Story of the Herald-Leader. Kentucky has clinched its first winning SEC season since 1977.

▪ College and NFL picks for this weekend, from Ben Roberts and myself in the H-L. We have a difference of opinion on UK-Georgia.

▪ How Kentucky can beat Georgia, with a prediction, from Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal. His No. 1 key calls for the Cats to establish a running game.

▪ Kentucky players have rallied around John Schlarman, reports Hale of the C-J. UK’s offensive line coach has been battling cancer all season.

▪ Three things to watch in Kentucky-Georgia, from Brandon Sudge of the Macon Telegraph. The Bulldogs must remember that UK quarterback Terry Wilson is also a running threat.

For the most consequential UK football game of my lifetime, here we go: How Kentucky & Georgia match up - with my game prediction https://t.co/zE962xa0zp — Mark Story (@markcstory) November 1, 2018

▪ Kirby Smart is confident Georgia can solve third-and-short, reports JuliaKate Culpepper of the AJC. The Bulldogs were just 2-of-6 on third-and-3 or less in their win over Florida.

▪ For Georgia, this is a big game. For Kentucky, it’s historic, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC. Mark recounts how he saw Kentucky lose four games in the final minute in 1980.

▪ Kentucky is already celebrating, says Mike Griffith of the AJC. He points to UK football’s promotions in Times Square in New York City.

▪ I was asked to answer questions for the Opposing View feature in Dawg Nation. Five questions, including what Georgia fans can do in Lexington.





