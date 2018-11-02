Box score from Kentucky’s 86-64 victory over Indiana (Pa.)

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team concluded its preparations for the 2018-19 season by playing an exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Rupp Arena on Friday night. Kentucky defeated its foe from NCAA Division II, 86-64.
Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is their season-opening game against No. 4 Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. start but will probably tip off a little later than that. Kentucky-Duke is the second game of a doubleheader at Bankers Life Fieldhouse that starts with Michigan State facing Kansas at 7 p.m.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Reid Travis, 22
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 14
Assists: Keldon Johnson, 5
Steals: EJ Montgomery, 2
Blocks: PJ Washington, 3
Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, 3
