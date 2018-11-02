‘This isn’t high school’: Calipari on what Tyler Herro can learn

UK basketball coach John Calipari talks about Tyler Herro and how he can improve after the Kentucky freshman shot just 1-for-8 from the field in Friday night’s exhibition victory over Transylvania.
College Sports

Box score from Kentucky’s 86-64 victory over Indiana (Pa.)

November 02, 2018 08:05 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team concluded its preparations for the 2018-19 season by playing an exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Rupp Arena on Friday night. Kentucky defeated its foe from NCAA Division II, 86-64.

Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is their season-opening game against No. 4 Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. start but will probably tip off a little later than that. Kentucky-Duke is the second game of a doubleheader at Bankers Life Fieldhouse that starts with Michigan State facing Kansas at 7 p.m.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Reid Travis, 22

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 14

Assists: Keldon Johnson, 5

Steals: EJ Montgomery, 2

Blocks: PJ Washington, 3

Turnovers: Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

