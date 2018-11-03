Miami finally gave N’Kosi Perry another chance against Duke. It didn’t work out

Miami’s offense looked just as lifeless for its first two drives Saturday as it did through just about all of October. The Hurricanes went backward on their first drive thanks to a personal-foul penalty, then punted after only six plays and 23 yards on their second. Already down seven, Miami made a change.
N’Kosi Perry stepped on to the field as the quarterback for the third drive. The redshirt freshman’s cameo didn’t last long, but the return marked Perry’s first appearance since he was benched Oct. 13 in a loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.
Perry saw only nine plays of action before coach Mark Richt turned back to quarterback Malik Rosier. The Hurricanes went three and out on Perry’s first drive, then punted after six plays on his second. Miami totaled only 20 yards with Perry under center and the quarterback went just 1 for 3 with negative-4 yards. He also ran for 9 yards on one carry.
In the fourth quarter, Perry got another chance. He took over in the fourth quarter for Miami’s final four drives of the game and nearly led the Hurricanes on a game-tying drive in the final minute.
Perry finished 5 of 16 with 35 yards.
Willis continues dominance
Redshirt senior defensive tackle Gerald Willis continued his dominance in the trenches on Saturday, recording two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry. Willis now has 16 tackles for loss this season and has tallied multiple tackles for loss in five of nine games this year.
Since joining the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes have only had two players with more tackles for loss in a single season: Sean Spence with 17 in 2010 and Calais Campbell with 20.5 in 2006.
Not-so-special teams
The Hurricanes’ special teams — specifically their field-goal unit — struggled on Saturday. Jack Spicer botched a hold on a point-after attempt in the heavy rain following Miami’s first touchdown drive in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Duke blocked Bubba Baxa’s 42-yard field goal attempt that would have put Miami up by five. The Blue Devils responded on the following drive with a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Quentin Harris to Daniel Helm.
The Hurricanes also averaged just 37 yards per punt on five attempts.
Miami introduces new Hall of Fame class
Seven of the eight newest Class of 2019 UM Sports Hall of Fame inductees were introduced to the homecoming crowd at the end of the first quarter. The four former football greats, to be inducted in April, are defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (2001-2003), cornerback Antrel Rolle (2001-2004), running back Stephen McGuire (1989-1992) and linebacker Scott Nicolas (1978-81).
Also introduced were former pitcher Cesar Carillo (2004-2005), basketball center Constantine Popa (1991-1995) and All-American rower Dr. Jenny Krawec (2001-2004). Track and field great Tabia Charles Collins (2204-2006) was unable to attend.
Also on Saturday, members of the newly reestablished “M Club’’ — a club open to every varsity letter winner from all UM sports, regardless of year — joined Iron Arrow members in forming the pregame tunnel through which the football team made its entrance. The M Club members met for the first time on campus Friday night during homecoming festivities. The club had been dormant since the 1950s.
▪ With backup tight end Will Mallory sidelined for an eye infection, Miami had to get creative to backup Brevin Jordan. Offensive lineman Zalon’tae Hillery wore No. 33 rather than his usual No. 73 to be available as a blocking tight end. The Hurricanes also used running back Trayone Gray, typically the fullback, in a tight end’s spot a handful of times.
▪ Brian Hightower returned from his two game absence Saturday. The freshman wide receiver, who injured his foot in practice before the Hurricanes’ loss to the Virginia Cavaliers, was the target on an end-zone pass from Rosier in the second quarter. Duke was whistled for roughing the passer on the play.
▪ Former Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt, who served as the Canes’ ace over his two years with UM who is now in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, proposed to his now-fiance Juliana during a first-quarter timeout. She said yes.
