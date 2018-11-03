First Scouting Report: No. 9 Kentucky at Tennessee

An early look ahead to Kentucky’s next football game:
The opponent
No. 9 Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 SEC) will travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee (3-5, 1-4 going into Saturday’s action) in its final SEC game of 2018. The Wildcats and Volunteers could play at noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. depending on which television network chooses to telecast the game. New coach Jeremy Pruitt’s Vols faced Charlotte on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Tennessee leads the all-time series with Kentucky 79-25-9 but, after losing 26 in a row to the Volunteers (1985-2010), UK has won two of the past seven.
Most recent meeting
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson dove into the end zone with 33 seconds left to complete an 11-yard, game-winning touchdown run as the Wildcats rallied to defeat the Volunteers 29-26 last Oct. 28, 2018, at Kroger Field in Lexington. UK star running back Benny Snell ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries as the Wildcats won in spite of losing four fumbles and being outgained 445 yards to 371.
Know your foe
1. When Tennessee upset No. 21 Auburn 30-24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 13, it snapped an 11-game Volunteers’ losing streak against SEC opponents. It was also UT’s first victory over an SEC West foe since 2010 (a 52-14 victory over Mississippi).
2. New UT head man Jeremy Pruitt is the former defensive coordinator at Alabama (2016 and ‘17), Georgia (2014-15) and Florida State (2013). Pruitt, 44, is a former Alabama high school coach who, as a player, started for two seasons as a safety at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Alabama and playing his final two seasons as a backup defensive back for ex-Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings.
3. Kentucky will be looking to beat Tennessee in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 1984. That season, led by running back George Adams, quarterback Bill Ransdell and safety/punter Paul Calhoun, Coach Jerry Claiborne’s Cats defeated the Vols 17-12 before what was, at the time, the largest crowd (93,791) ever to see Kentucky play football.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments