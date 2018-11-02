An upset victory on Saturday could come at quite a cost for Kentucky.

If a stadium full of fans were to witness No. 9 Kentucky win the Southeastern Conference East Division championship on Saturday night at Kroger Field and happen to storm the field, UK will be paying a $250,000 fine.

The UK athletics department already paid a $100,000 fine, per Southeastern Conference rules, for allowing fans on the field after a victory over Mississippi State earlier this season. Another infraction means UK will pay the league-maximum $250,000 for a field storming.

It also could mean a longer trip home for some.

Kentucky only pays for a specific number of police officers to cover the game each time, which means that the officers usually used for traffic control after the game will be stationed on the field if the game is close or the Cats are in the lead in the fourth quarter, said Guy Ramsey, UK’s director of strategic communications.

Fines levied against schools for these violations are deposited into the SEC post-graduate scholarship fund.