Miami, still not bowl-eligible, loses to Duke at home for first time in 42 years

The deluge began midway through the first quarter, turned into a monsoon of sorts and morphed into an all-around mess for the University of Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Duke (6-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) became bowl-eligible by defeating Miami 20-12 for the Blue Devils’ first win at UM in 42 years.
“It’s becoming too common to congratulate the opponent first,’’ UM coach Mark Richt said, “but I’ll do that. I’m asking our guys to have a bit of integrity, so I’m going to try to do the same at this point. Duke did a very good job. They deserve the right to go celebrate.
“Don’t have a lot of really good answers right this minute. Certainly I’m sure you all have a lot of questions.”
The Hurricanes (5-4, 2-3), who are almost certainly out of the race for the Coastal Division title, still haven’t qualified for a bowl game. They lost their third game in a row and their first regular-season home game after 13 straight wins at Hard Rock.
No anti-UM banner planes flew, but the boos from the homecoming crowd of 62,754 grew exponentially louder with each quarter.
The Canes are now 5-7 overall in their past 12 games and 2-7 against Power 5 teams in their past nine games.
With 39 points in its past three games, UM has had its worst three-game scoring stretch since 2007, when the Canes scored 28 total in the last three games.
After playing two drives in the first quarter as a substitute to starter Malik Rosier, backup N’Kosi Perry came in again with 12:36 left in the game and Miami down 17-12.
On his first play afterward, Perry completed a pass to DeeJay Dallas, who fumbled for the second time.
Perry played the final four drives and nearly led UM to a last-minute touchdown to Lawrence Cager, who was called for offensive pass interference with 10 seconds left.
Perry finished 5 of 16 for 35 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 7 yards on five carries.
“It hurts, especially for the seniors,’’ said Perry, when asked how upsetting it was to be out of contention for the Coastal Division. “We wanted to do it big. Now we’re fighting to the end. We’ve got to play with pride.”
Rosier was 8 of 12 for 76 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran for 32 yards on eight carries.
Miami’s offense was carried by its two running backs. Travis Homer finished with 133 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dallas had 124 yards and an 83-yard touchdown on 12 carries, but lost the two fumbles.
The UM defense held Duke to 290 yards, with 75 of them coming on its first play from scrimmage, a touchdown run by Deon Jackson. Jaquan Johnson had Miami’s only takeaway, an interception in the final quarter.
“A game like this, you just want to go back to practice and start working again,” Johnson said. “I’m going to push them. The other leaders on the team are going to push them. There’s no giving up. We have three games left. We have to give it our all every day.”
The Canes are on the road again next Saturday at Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3). Miami has beaten the Yellow Jackets eight out of the past nine years, losing during that stretch at Atlanta in 2014.
