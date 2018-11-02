Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia football preview for SEC showdown

Tick, tock goes the clock. We’re just a day away from the SEC East football showdown between Kentucky and Georgia at Kroger Field. It’s a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. CBS has the telecast. And, oh yeah, the winner wears the division banner at the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

Herald-Leader football beat writer Jennifer Smith joins me on our latest podcast to preview the game. We review last week’s dramatic win at Missouri. We talk about Kentucky’s preparation leading up to the battle with the Bulldogs. We talk about the keys to the game. There’s a lot to talk about.

Note: We recorded the podcast on Thursday afternoon before UK head coach confirmed that starting linebacker Jordan Jones broke his hand in practice this week. Both Jones and fellow linebacker starter Kash Daniel, who broke his hand against Vanderbilt, will be wearing protective wraps on Saturday against Georgia. Both will play, Stoops said.

