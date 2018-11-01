2017 Kentucky Mr. Basketball cited for marijuana possession

Taveion Hollingsworth, the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Paul Laurence Dunbar who went on to a standout freshman year at Western Kentucky last year, was cited for marijuana possession Monday in Bowling Green, according to a report.
Hollingsworth was suspended for one game for what was initially said to be a violation of team rules, according to a report by WKU’s College Heights Herald, the university’s student newspaper.
He missed the Hilltoppers’ Tuesday exhibition game against Campbellsville
“Taveion is a guy that I least expect to do anything not right,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury told reporters after the game. “So, you know, basically it was a decision we find out about (Tuesday) and have to handle it ... He’s got to learn from that situation, he’s got to grow from it, accept his responsibility and his accountability of it and get better from it.”
Hollingsworth was cited for possession of marijuana Monday evening at an apartment complex, according the Herald.
He averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season, scoring the most points (506) and logging the most minutes (1,312) by a freshman at WKU.
