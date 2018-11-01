‘I didn’t need a signal!’ UK radio announcers go nuts in behind-the-scenes video.

After each of Kentucky football’s big wins this season, the UK Sports Network has taken fans inside the booth for Tom Leach’s radio call of the games’ biggest moments.
None was cooler than last Saturday’s clip that included radio analyst Jeff Piecoro excitedly stepping on Tom Leach’s call of C.J. Conrad’s game-winning touchdown over Missouri.
“Touchdown, Kentucky,” Piecoro says almost to himself as he throws his arms up in celebration before Leach could get his signature shout out.
“Touchdown, Kentucky! Victory, Kentucky! I was waiting for the signal,” Leach exclaimed, laughing and turning to his partner.
“I didn’t need a signal!” Piecoro responded after brief hug as if to apologize.
The videos, posted on UK Sports Network’s Twitter account, are shot looking into the booth, revealing the genuine reaction of UK’s play-by-play man and Piecoro, the former UK player who has been at his side for the past several years. Another former UK player, Jeff Van Note, subbed in earlier in the season when Piecoro’s duties with the Cincinnati Reds kept him away.
In each of the behind-the-scenes clips, it’s notable how much of the game Leach has to call with binoculars from high up in the press box and how much preparation for each game is scattered on his desk like all play-by-play callers.
It’s also notable how Leach and crew celebrate just like fans as they aren’t bound by rules for the rest of the media in other parts of the press box (where displays of celebration are forbidden). Although, the crew does stay a little more subdued so as not to be caught on the mic.
On Wednesday, a UK fan in Louisville showed up for Kentucky Sports Radio’s show wearing on a shirt Piecoro’s quote: “I didn’t need a signal.”
It’s uncertain whether it will become a new catchphrase, however.
