This map depicts college basketball teams as states. Here’s who represents Florida

Ever wonder what a United States map would look like with the highest ranked college basketball teams representing each state?
Well, CBS Sports unveiled that — minus Alaska and including Washington D.C. — Thursday.
The outlet also broke down each state’s teams in order of their ranking.
For Florida, that meant Florida State covered the Sunshine State as the top-ranked college basketball team for the 2018-19 season.
The Seminoles are coming off an Elite Eight appearance, where they fell to Michigan. FSU opens its regular season this year at home, facing the Florida Gators on Tuesday. UF is considered the second-best team in Florida followed by UCF and then Miami at No. 4, according to CBS Sports.
“The Seminoles are not short on Sunshine State competition” CBS wrote about FSU. “But after making last season’s Elite Eight and returning Terance Mann, Trent Forrest, Phil Cofer and David Nichols, this should be a top-25 team through much of the season. Leonard Hamilton is going for a third straight NCAA tourney and seventh overall at FSU.”
