‘Are goosebumps permanent?’ UK football video mixes hype and heart.

There’s a thread that unites Kentucky fans. This season, UK football pulls on that string — hard.
UK Athletics captured the mix of belonging and pride fans hold dear in a video narrated by standout linebacker and Paintsville native Kash Daniel posted across its social media platforms Wednesday night.
“Take a look around. What do you see?” Daniel asks as a montage of determined players and fans and images of Lexington roll across the screen. “ There’s something in all of us. It makes us who we are — a fighting spirit, a never-ending belief. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. It takes all of us, all the time.”
Mary Jo Perino, a former sports anchor at WLEX-18 summed up the reaction of many fans after seeing the clip.
“I mean, have you seen this?!?! Are goosebumps permanent? Because mine haven’t gone away.”
The video had more than 194,000 views on Twitter, more than 42,000 views on Facebook, more than 4,800 on YouTube and more than 4,000 on Instragram by Thursday morning.
It is a rallying cry for fans to show their support for, perhaps, the biggest game in UK football history when the No. 9 Cats face No. 6 Georgia at 3;30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field with what would be UK’s first-ever SEC East Division title on the line.
“Side by side, we represent the commonwealth,” Daniel says, “one Big Blue Nation believing in one team. That time is now. Stand together. Get up.”
