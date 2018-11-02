Who brings out the best in Tyler Herro?

After Kentucky basketball’s Blue-White scrimmage, Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro said one particular teammate brings out the best of him in practice.
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s UK vs. Indiana of Pennsylvania game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 02, 2018 07:17 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball exhibition between No. 2 Kentucky and Indiana University of Pennsylvania:

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Fitzgerald; Analysis, Daymeon Fishback

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Indiana of Pennsylvania roster: Click here

Learn about the IUP Crimson Hawks: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

