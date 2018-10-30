Kentucky in top 10 of first College Football Playoff rankings. Here’s the list.

If being ranked among the nation’s best by the College Football Playoff Committee was among the doors Mark Stoops and Kentucky discussed knocking down this season, then they can check that off the list.
The first of several top 25 revelations came on Tuesday night when the Cats were ranked No. 9 by the committee that decides what teams are in the College Football Playoff as well as what teams are part of the New Year’s Six bowls.
The weekly ratings between now and final Selection Day in early December are meant to generate discussion and excitement for the College Football Playoff.
The committee’s top four announced on Tuesday were: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Louisiana State, No. 4 Notre Dame.
Kentucky’s Saturday opponent, Georgia, was ranked sixth overall by the committee.
The College Football Playoff Committee, a group of former coaches, players and media as well as current athletic administrators, will release its top 25 four more times (Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27) before the Selection Day when the playoff semifinal teams are announced on Dec. 2 along with the other bowls.
Kentucky is currently ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 12 in the coaches’ poll. Neither of those rankings count toward the College Football Playoff rankings.
College Football Playoff
Rankings announced Tuesday night:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Central Florida
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. N.C. State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia
