By
By

College Sports

Kentucky in top 10 of first College Football Playoff rankings. Here’s the list.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

October 30, 2018 06:28 PM

If being ranked among the nation’s best by the College Football Playoff Committee was among the doors Mark Stoops and Kentucky discussed knocking down this season, then they can check that off the list.

The first of several top 25 revelations came on Tuesday night when the Cats were ranked No. 9 by the committee that decides what teams are in the College Football Playoff as well as what teams are part of the New Year’s Six bowls.

The weekly ratings between now and final Selection Day in early December are meant to generate discussion and excitement for the College Football Playoff.

The committee’s top four announced on Tuesday were: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Louisiana State, No. 4 Notre Dame.

Kentucky’s Saturday opponent, Georgia, was ranked sixth overall by the committee.

The College Football Playoff Committee, a group of former coaches, players and media as well as current athletic administrators, will release its top 25 four more times (Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Nov. 27) before the Selection Day when the playoff semifinal teams are announced on Dec. 2 along with the other bowls.

Kentucky is currently ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 12 in the coaches’ poll. Neither of those rankings count toward the College Football Playoff rankings.

College Football Playoff

Rankings announced Tuesday night:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Central Florida

13. West Virginia

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Texas

18. Mississippi State

19. Syracuse

20. Texas A&M

21. N.C. State

22. Boston College

23. Fresno State

24. Iowa State

25. Virginia

