Playing with bulky cast ‘inspirational,’ but it was a problem for UK linebacker

The massive wrap around Kash Daniel’s broken left hand definitely got in his way against Missouri on Saturday.
The middle linebacker went into last week leading the Cats in tackles, but he managed only three against the Tigers while dealing with the bulky apparatus around the cast on his hand.
“It just is what it is. It bothers him,” Stoops said of the club. “Those are big, powerful guys and he doesn’t have the ability to grab, tackle, and things like that. But it’s not going to slow him down. He’s a tough guy. He’s inspirational. You’d have to cut it off to keep him out of there.”
As Daniel learns to play with the injury and the wrapping of foam around it, UK might use Chris Oats a bit more. The true freshman played eight snaps on Saturday and didn’t record a tackle.
Stoops added of Oats: “You’d like to see him get a few more than that.”
Comments