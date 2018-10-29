Is Mark Stoops starting to regret that locker-room leap a little bit?

When Mark Stoops spontaneously jumped into the air and into the arms of his players, he probably didn’t think it all the way through.
“I was up a little higher than I thought,” the Kentucky coach confessed on Monday after being asked about busting a ceiling tile in the Missouri visitors’ locker room with his rock star-in-a-mosh pit moment. “I meant to send that email and my check this morning.”
Kentucky’s coach was caught up in the moment of a crazy, 15-14 victory over Missouri where the Cats had to fight back from 11 points down late in the fourth quarter to win it on a 2-yard touchdown catch with no time left on the clock.
“I generally don’t get overly excited in there, but just the way we pulled that out and the way the guys were just having fun, we were just — it was in the moment,” Stoops laughed. “We had a lot of fun.”
Maybe a little too much fun? The coach admitted that he already feels a bit beaten up after every game and probably a little more so after Saturday night.
“I’m getting old and I’m always sore,” Stoops said. “I feel like I play. Players always laugh at me. I always see them in there in the training room on Sunday. We’re all in there getting worked on.”
