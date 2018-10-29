FSU coach Willie Taggart addresses players who quit against Clemson

Following Florida State’s lopsided loss to Clemson on Saturday, head coach Willie Taggart told reporters there were players that quit on the team, which is something that can’t be tolerated.
On Monday, Taggart told reporters it was handled internally, identifying players who didn’t meet the FSU standard via film.
FSU’s 59-10 loss to the No. 2-ranked Tigers tied for the largest loss in program history. The Seminoles gave up more than 500 yards of total offense in the loss.
In addition to addressing the players who quit against Clemson, Taggart announced suspensions for the first half of this week’s game against North Carolina State for Nyqwan Murray and Zaquandre White, who threw punches in different incidents against Clemson.
