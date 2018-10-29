This former Georgia Bulldogs star doesn’t care about your fantasy football team or Vegas

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who starred with the Georgia Bulldogs, upset fantasy football players and Las Vegas oddsmakers with his heads-up play near the end of Sunday’s game with the Green Bay Packers.
Gurley had a clear path to the end zone in a two-point game in the final minute, before falling to the ground in bounds to preserve the Rams’ 29-27 victory to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team this season.
That sparked outrage with fantasy owners needing extra points to win their matchups and Vegas gamblers banking on the Rams to cover the point spread as well as the game’s over/under total.
By game time, the Rams were a 7.5 point favorite and the over/under was at 57 points, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The outlet reported “the unlikely ending resulted in a swing of more than $1 million in favor of bettors at Las Vegas sports books.”
Speaking to reporters after the game, Gurley expressed exactly how he feels about fantasy and Vegas.
“Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas today. We got the win so that’s all that matters,” he said.
