Missouri win earned Stoops extension, bonus. Here’s how he can make even more.

Kentucky’s heart-halting victory over Missouri also equaled a contract extension for Mark Stoops, a nice bonus and the potential for even bigger ones.
The Cats moved to 7-1 overall after the 15-14 win, and that seventh victory means a contract extension through June 30, 2024. That season, UK will pay the head coach $5.25 million. For this season, Stoops’ total guaranteed compensation started at $3.75 million before the additions.
For the win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Stoops will receive $250,000 and he will get an additional $250,000 for every win until the end of the season, including the bowl game, per the updated deal UK’s coach signed in March 2017.
There are still four games left in the regular season, first against Georgia on Saturday, at Tennessee, versus Middle Tennessee and then at Louisville for the regular-season finale.
It the Cats get to 10 wins this season, Stoops will get another year added to his current deal (it will pay $5.5 million for that year, which includes his multimedia and endorsements package). A bowl victory also would count toward that 10-win threshold.
The maximum contract extension for Stoops cannot exceed two seasons, the contract says.
Some big-dream items are still on the table for Kentucky, too. And those would add to Stoops’ totals.
If UK gets to the Southeastern Conference title game, Stoops will make an additional $100,000. If the Cats were to win the championship game, it would be $200,000. Those two items are not cumulative, though, so if UK both participated in and won the title, the coach would make $200,000.
Per the terms, participation in the College Football Playoff — or the so-called New Year’s Six bowls — would deliver $200,000 more. Participation in the semifinals would be $300,000 with a national title equal to $500,000. Those also are not cumulative.
