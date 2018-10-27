Mark Stoops crowd-surfing? See how UK celebrated the win at Missouri.

After the University of Kentucky football team rallied for an improbable comeback victory on the last play of the game at Missouri on Saturday night, the visitors’ locker room briefly resembled the front row of a rock concert.
With his players gathered into a tight mass, Coach Mark Stoops leaped into the air and crowd-surfed for several seconds, with players holding him aloft and passing him over their heads.
UK Athletics posted a picture of the scene on its Twitter account after the game and linebacker Kash Daniel posted a short video to social media.
Kentucky won 15-14 on a touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to tight end C.J. Conrad on the final play of the game after a pass interference penalty on Missouri as time expired gave the Wildcats one more untimed down.
UK will face Georgia at Kroger Field next Saturday with the SEC East title on the line.
