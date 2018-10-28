Five reasons why UK football can defeat Georgia for SEC East title

In its most important football game since 1951, Kentucky won’t be favored Saturday when Georgia visits Kroger Field.

After all, Kentucky shouldn’t beat Georgia. The visiting Bulldogs are defending national runner-ups. Their roster is heavy with NFL-worthy talent. They’ve won 19 of their last 21 games against Kentucky, including eight straight, That includes 42-13 in Athens last season.

But Kentucky can beat Georgia. It can. And here are five reasons why:

1. The Kentucky defense. It all starts there for this 2018 Kentucky team. UK is tied for first in the nation with Clemson in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points per game. The Cats are 10th in total defense, 12th in pass efficiency defense and 17th in run defense.

After surrendering two first-half touchdowns Saturday at Missouri, UK did not allow a first down the entire second half. Not one. Eight Missouri possessions produced eight three-and-outs. And Missouri is led by a future NFL quarterback in Drew Lock.

This Kentucky defense is really, really good. It is a defense that proved yet again Saturday that no matter how much the offense struggles, it can keep UK in any game.

2. Kentucky’s game-winning drive at Missouri. When the offense absolutely, positively had to come through Saturday, it came through. It marched 81 yards in eight plays over 1:24 to score on the game’s final play, an untimed down, to win 15-14. And it did so without its best offensive player, Benny Snell, touching the ball once.

On the drive, embattled quarterback Terry Wilson completed six of six passes for 87 yards. Wide receiver David Bouvier made two key catches for 43 yards. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden made the heady move of picking up 17 yards before stepping out of bounds at the Missouri 10-yard line with four seconds to play. In the end, Wilson and tight end Conrad were on the same page at the same time to achieve the dramatic desired result — a 2-yard TD pass for the win.

For an offense swimming in criticism, success on such a crucial drive is surely a confidence-builder, one that could carry over into Saturday — one that must carry over into Saturday.

3. Kentucky is a team of destiny. Did we mention UK won Saturday on an untimed down? Did we mention the reason for the untimed down was a (debatable) Missouri defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone as time expired? We certainly do not have to mention that those calls traditionally go against, not for Kentucky.

But this isn’t 1993 when Kentucky intercepted seven Florida passes and still lost to the Gators on Chris Doering’s catch in the final seconds. And this isn’t 2001 when Kentucky doused head coach Guy Morriss with Gatorade moments before LSU threw a Hail Mary triple-deflection that became the “Bluegrass Miracle” of a Tigers’ win.

This is 2018, when Kentucky wins on the final play.

4. Georgia is not quite as good as last year. The Dawgs are still good. In fact, the Dawgs are very good. They trounced South Carolina 41-17 in Columbia East. They handled Missouri 43-29 in Columbia West. They took care of Florida 36-17 on Saturday, outscoring the Gators 23-10 in the second half.

Georgia can be beaten, however. LSU proved that 36-16 in Baton Rouge just three weeks back. And LSU is much like Kentucky, a physical football team with a shutdown defense, seventh nationally in points allowed.

5. Kentucky is used to being told it shouldn’t win. The Cats have played seven FCS opponents this season. They’ve been favored twice — against MAC foe Central Michigan in the opener and Vanderbilt two weeks ago.

UK was a 14-point underdog at Florida and won by 11. It was a 10-point home dog against Mississippi State and won by 21. It was a one-point dog against South Carolina and won by 14. Ranked 12th in the AP Top 25, it was still a seven-point dog against a Missouri team winless in the SEC. And the Cats won anyway.

“After this game, I know they’re still not going to respect us,” said Lynn Bowden on Saturday, before adding the kicker. “And that’s what I’m hoping.”

Next game

No. 6 Georgia at No. 11 Kentucky

3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS)

SEC football standings

EAST







Team SEC Overall Georgia 5-1 7-1 Kentucky 5-1 7-1 Florida 4-2 6-2 South Carolina 3-3 4-3 Vanderbilt 1-4 4-5 Tennessee 1-4 3-5 Missouri 0-4 4-4 WEST







Team SEC Overall Alabama 5-0 8-0 LSU 4-1 7-1 Texas A&M 3-2 5-3 Miss State 2-3 5-3 Auburn 2-3 5-3 Ole Miss 1-3 5-3 Arkansas 0-5 2-7





