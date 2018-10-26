In-state standout picks UK again after decommiting earlier this year

Doss senior Shawnkel Knight-Goff has committed to the University of Kentucky. Again.
Knight-Goff — a 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive end — originally committed to UK in May but decommitted the next month. He announced his recommitment to UK during halftime of Doss’ home football game against North Hardin on Friday.
Taylor Durden of Wave 3 News in Louisville first reported Knight-Goff’s commitment to the Wildcats on Friday.
Knight-Goff, ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, was down to a final two of UK and Louisville and had several other offers, including Purdue, Cincinnati, Indiana and Iowa State. He is the third in-state player to commit to Kentucky’s class of 2019. West Jessamine lineman Eli Cox and Butler wide receiver Demontae Crumes committed to the Wildcats earlier this year.
Western Hills standout Wandale Robinson — who’s down to a final six of UK, Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue — will announce his college choice Nov. 1 via Kentucky.com.
JJ Weaver, a four-star defensive end at Moore High School in Louisville, will announce his college choice on Nov. 3. He visited UK last weekend and has a visit scheduled to Louisville this weekend. His final six consists of both of those programs in addition to Cincinnati, Miami (Fla.), Purdue and Tennessee.
Milton Wright, a four-star wide receiver at Christian Academy of Louisville, has not announced a decision date. UK and U of L have offered him among a host of other programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan State.
