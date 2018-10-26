UK’s top pass rusher, Missouri QB are friends. How will that go Saturday?

If Kentucky’s Josh Allen can pick up his ninth sack of the season on Saturday at Missouri, perhaps he’ll exchange pleasantries with Tigers quarterback Drew Lock when it’s over.

The stars on their respective teams met this summer when they were part of an NCAA symposium.

“We became friends,” Allen said Wednesday.

But there were no exchanges about their next time meeting perhaps involving Allen sacking Lock for the second time in his career. The senior linebacker had the Cats’ one sack of Lock a season ago. Allen also forced a fumble in the game.

“We were out of football season, we were just talking, getting to know each other not about football much,” Allen said when asked if this game ever came up. “I’ll talk to him after the game.”

Missouri has allowed just eight sacks this season, second fewest in the league. The Tigers are fifth in tackles for loss allowed with 31.

Allen, who is third on the team in tackles with 45, has had at least one sack in six of the Cats’ eight games this season, including multiple sacks versus South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He has 12.5 tackles for loss.

“He’s a dominant player and doing everything for us,” Coach Mark Stoops said.