Podcasts: Kentucky-Missouri SEC football previews

Locked in a three-way tie for first place in the SEC East with Georgia and Florida, Kentucky football travels to Missouri on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky is 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC after last week’s 14-7 win over visiting Vanderbilt. Missouri is 4-3 overall but 0-3 in the SEC. The Tigers have lost to Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

I recorded two podcasts this week previewing the game, staring with Alex Schiffer, who covers Missouri athletics for the Kansas City Star. Alex talked about the Missouri offense with quarterback Drew Lock and first-year offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, the former Tennessee head coach. He also discussed the Missouri defense and the job being done by head coach Barry Odom.

In our weekly podcast, I talked with Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith. We tried to make sense of Mark Stoops’ comment that UK would play “several” quarterbacks against Missouri on Saturday. Was it just a way of lighting a fire under starting quarterback Terry Wilson?

Kentucky is a touchdown underdog, but needs to keep pace the division as Georgia and Florida, both 4-1 in league play, meet Saturday in Jacksonville.

Follow me on Twitter at @johnclayiv. Follow Jennifer Smith at @jenheraldleader. Follow Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star at @TheSchiffMan.