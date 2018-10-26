‘That’s his face.’ PJ Washington and his teammates talk about the mean mug.

By
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s UK vs. Transylvania exhibition game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

October 26, 2018 05:52 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s men’s basketball exhibition between No. 2 Kentucky and Transylvania:

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Richard Cross; analyst, Jimmy Dykes

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Darren Headrick; analyst, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Transylvania roster: Click here

Read about the colorful history of the UK-Transy rivalry: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

