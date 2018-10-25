The coaches’ poll is out. See where they ranked Kentucky.

The coaches agree, Kentucky is the No. 2 team in the country this preseason behind Kansas.
In fact, there wasn’t much the voters in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll disagreed on with media members of The Associated Press in their release of the top 25 best teams Thursday.
But while the AP gave Kansas a clear edge in first-place votes over Kentucky (37-19), the coaches were more closely divided (14-12)
Both polls have Kansas, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke and Virginia and Tennessee in spots 1 to 6, with North Carolina supplanting the AP’s pick of Nevada at No. 7. Villanova follows at No. 8, then Nevada and Michigan State round out the top 10.
UK was among four Southeastern Conference teams ranked, including No. 12 Auburn and No. 19 Mississippi State.
Kentucky opens exhibition play at 7 p.m. Friday in Rupp Arena against NCAA Division III Transylvania. The regular season begins vs. Duke on Nov. 6 in Indianapolis.
USA Today Sports Coaches Poll
1. Kansas (31-8)
2. Kentucky (26-11)
3. Duke (29-8)
4. Gonzaga (32-5)
5. Virginia (31-3)
6. Tennessee (26-9)
7. North Carolina (26-11)
8. Villanova (36-4)
9. Nevada (29-8)
10. Michigan State (30-5)
11. Kansas State (25-12)
12. Auburn (26-8)
13. West Virginia (26-11)
14. Syracuse (23-14)
15. Florida State (23-12)
16. Oregon (23-13)
17. Virginia Tech (21-12)
18. Michigan (33-8)
19. Mississippi State (25-12)
20. UCLA (21-12)
21. TCU (21-12)
22. Purdue (30-7)
23. Clemson (25-10)
24. Washington (21-13)
25. Nebraska (22-11)
