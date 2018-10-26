For UK, it’s ‘great playing against some little guys’ in rout of Transy

A deep and talented Kentucky team ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. A Division III opponent at a decided height disadvantage.
The obvious unfolded in Rupp Arena on Friday night as Kentucky routed Transylvania 94-66 in an exhibition game.
Kentucky’s size was a dominant factor. This was reflected in a 62-24 advantage in points from the paint and a 52-18 rebounding edge. Transy had only four offensive rebounds. Combined with Transy making only nine of 31 three-point shots, a lopsided UK victory was inevitable.
Of UK’s size advantage, PJ Washington said, “It was tremendous. I don’t remember anybody who was out there that was my height. It was just great playing against some little guys, I guess.”
Reid Travis, the only UK player to start each half, posted a double-double: 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Travis saluted Transy’s competitive spirit. But size mattered.
“There’s just some things they couldn’t help as far as being six inches shorter or whatever in certain positions,” he said.
Kentucky had no singular offensive star. Seven UK players scored double-digit points with not more than four points difference between them.
EJ Montgomery led UK with 14 points. Nick Richards, Quade Green and Keldon Johnson scored 13 points each. PJ Washingon added 12 points and Ashton Hagans 10.
Always-fretful UK fans could focus on Tyler Herro. He made only one of eight shots (0-for-4 from three-point range).
But UK cited on-ball defense as an area in need of improvement. Transy drove to the rim several times, especially in a second half that saw the Pioneers made eight of 14 shots from two-point range.
Green said the Cats gambled too much. Washington cited the pressing that Kentucky did as a factor. UK Coach John Calipari said he called for a lot of full-court defense as a way to work on conditioning. At this preseason stage of development, fatigue became a factor.
“It just got to our legs,” Washington said.
Travis saw the game as a learning experience. “It’s going to be nice to go back and actually see a game on film and really learn from that,” he said.
Not that victory was ever in doubt. Kentucky was already up 49-30 at halftime.
Kentucky’s size advantage was manifested in a 34-10 advantage in points from the paint. Of UK’s 18 baskets, six were dunks and eight were layups. For the game, dunks (11) and layups (14) accounted for all but eight of the Cats’ 33 baskets.
Offensive rebounding also reflected UK’s superiority against a Division III opponent that started only one player taller than 6-6 while UK went with its three-“bigs” alignment to start the game. Transy did not get an offensive rebound until the 11:25 mark of the first half and had only four in the game.
Of course, UK fans’ standard is high. When Richards missed a free throw with 18:31 left in the first half, one could be heard muttering, “C’mon.”
If fans needed something to fret about in the first half, there was this: UK missed its first six three-point shots. Herro missed all three of his attempts.
Three-point shooting figures to be more important when an opponent can look Kentucky in the eye. But that wasn’t the case against Transy, which went into the second half with its lone starter taller than 6-6 — Aussie freshman Luke Schroeder — saddled with three fouls.
With Schroeder picking up his fourth foul on the first possession of the second half, Kentucky’s domination around the basket did not figure to stop. He fouled out with 6:24 left.
Green gave UK its first three-point basket with 14:22 left. It wasn’t a swish. Green’s shot rattled off the rim, off the glass and around the rim again before gravity took it through the basket. But after 0-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc, Green’s basket drew appreciative cheers.
But a big lead (double digits for the final 33:50 and 20 or more the final 18:25) did not insulate the Cats from the discerning eye of the fans. With UK ahead 69-44 with less than barely six minutes left, a fan yelled in a pleading voice, “C’mon guys, defense!”
Comments