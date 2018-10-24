‘I like that song.’ UK’s Benny Snell developing a fondness for Elton John music.

With Sir Elton John in the commonwealth on Tuesday night, it seemed an appropriate time to discuss “Bennie and the Jets” with a certain Benny at Kentucky.
Does the Southeastern Conference’s top rusher notice it when the song is played during games at Kroger Field?
“I hear it after every game at some point, but I sing it in my head ‘Benny and the Cats,’” Benny Snell said, smiling. “I like that song.”
Was he a big Elton John fan before the connection?
“I was starting to get hip to it in high school,” Snell said. “My lunch lady (sang) it to me. She used to tell me about him a little bit. I’m a fan now.”
The song, which came out in 1974, long before Snell was born, was part of Elton John’s set list on Tuesday night at the KFC/Yum Center in Louisville.
