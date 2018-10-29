The top guard in the 2019 recruiting class cuts Kentucky from his list

It appears the No. 1 backcourt player in the recruiting class of 2019 will not be playing at Kentucky.
Cole Anthony — son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony — has trimmed his list of schools, and UK is no longer on it.
Anthony is now considering Georgetown, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest, he announced Monday night.
The 6-foot-3 prospect from New York City — now playing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy (Va.) — had the Wildcats on his previous list of college options, but there had been no recent buzz surrounding UK’s program and the standout guard.
Kentucky had not been actively recruiting him during the busy fall recruiting period, and the Cats appear content with their future backcourt, which will include five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey, a top-10 national recruit in the 2019 class.
Anthony’s previous list also included Duke, Kansas, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Villanova.
Anthony is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports and ESPN, and Rivals.com ranks him No. 3 nationally. All of those recruiting services have pegged him as the top guard in the 2019 class, and national analysts have been saying for months that Anthony is in the conversation for the No. 1 overall spot.
“If the rankings were mine, I’d rank him No. 1,” 247Sports analyst Jerry Meyer told the Herald-Leader earlier this year. “He can score from anywhere. He’s extremely athletic. He’s competitive. He’s got pedigree. He’s got genetics. He rebounds. He can pass the ball. Basically, he can do everything. He’s really, really good. And it’s a point guard’s world.”
He was named the most valuable player on the highly competitive Nike circuit this past summer after averaging 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals during that league’s regular season. Two summers ago, he earned Nike defensive player of the year honors.
Anthony has already taken official visits to North Carolina, Notre Dame and Oregon, and the Tar Heels have emerged as a possible favorite in his recruitment, though Anthony has not given many hints and is not expected to make a final college decision until the spring.
Kentucky already has commitments from Maxey, five-star wing Kahlil Whitney and four-star wing Dontaie Allen. All three of those players will be eligible to sign with the Cats on Nov. 14.
UK is not known to be actively recruiting any other guards in the 2019 class, though the Cats could return multiple scholarship players from this season’s backcourt, a group that will feature point guards Quade Green, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, shooting guards Jemarl Baker and Tyler Herro, and highly touted wing Keldon Johnson.
