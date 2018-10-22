UK’s new baseball stadium has an official name. Mitch Barnhart discusses.

Kentucky Farm Bureau entered into an undisclosed deal with JMI Sports, which owns the marketing and naming rights around UK Athletics, and decided to name the new baseball stadium Kentucky Proud Park.
By
By

College Sports

UK baseball announces home opener for new ballpark, rest of 2019 schedule

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 22, 2018 04:11 PM

The University of Kentucky baseball team will open its new Kentucky Proud Park on Feb. 26 against Eastern Kentucky, one of 32 regular-season home games next year for the $49 million facility.

Kentucky released its 2019 baseball schedule Monday. The Cats will play 56 regular-season games, including 35 against 14 teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season. Fifteen of those games are against teams that made the NCAA super regionals.

“Once again, we will be tested against one of the most difficult schedules in the country,” UK Coach Nick Mingione said in a news release. “You learn a lot about your team when it’s challenged and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to earn our success on the field against elite competition. This is why you come to Kentucky. We can’t wait to get going in the spring.”

The Cats’ home slate features series against Southeastern Conference foes Texas A&M (March 22-24), Georgia (March 29-31), Tennessee (April 19-21), Arkansas (May 3-5) and a regular-season ending set against Vanderbilt (May 16-18).

Rival Louisville comes to town April 16. The Cats will get their first shot at the Cardinals in Louisville on April 2. UK also has a home-and-home set against Western Kentucky, hosting the Hilltoppers on March 13.

Game times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

UK is 77-45 in Mingione’s first two seasons as head coach, and reached the school’s first-ever super regional in 2017.

2019 UK baseball schedule

(Home games in all capital letters; times and TV TBD)

Feb. 15: At Austin Peay

Feb. 16: At Austin Peay

Feb. 17: At Austin Peay

Feb. 22: At Texas Tech

Feb. 23: At Texas Tech

Feb. 24: At Texas Tech

Feb. 26: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Feb. 27: NORTHERN KENTUCKY

March 1: CANISIUS

March 2: CANISIUS

March 3: CANISIUS

March 5: WRIGHT STATE

March 6: BOSTON COLLEGE

March 8: MIDDLE TENNESSEE

March 9: MIDDLE TENNESSEE

March 10: MIDDLE TENNESSEE

March 12: SIU-EDWARDSVILLE

March 13: WESTERN KENTUCKY

March 15: At LSU

March 16: At LSU

March 17: At LSU

March 19: XAVIER

March 22: TEXAS A&M

March 23: TEXAS A&M

March 24: TEXAS A&M

March 26: MOREHEAD STATE

March 29: GEORGIA

March 30: GEORGIA

March 31: GEORGIA

April 2: At Louisville

April 5: At Missouri

April 6: At Missouri

April 7: At Missouri

April 10: At Lipscomb

April 12: At Ole Miss

April 13: At Ole Miss

April 14: At Ole Miss

April 16: LOUISVILLE

April 19: TENNESSEE

April 20: TENNESSEE

April 21: TENNESSEE

April 23: At Western Kentucky

April 26: At Florida

April 27: At Florida

April 28: At Florida

May 3: ARKANSAS

May 4: ARKANSAS

May 5: ARKANSAS

May 7: INDIANA

May 10: At South Carolina

May 11: At South Carolina

May 12: At South Carolina

May 14: MICHIGAN

May 16: VANDERBILT

May 17: VANDERBILT

May 18: VANDERBILT

May 21-26: SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala.

