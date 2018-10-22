The many faces of Calipari: Range of emotions can be told in GIFs

Who knew one of the perks (?) of being a child of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari would be the ability to express yourself using almost nothing but short clips of your dad’s reactions saved on the Internet forever.
Erin Calipari, the oldest of the three Calipari siblings, apparently discovered this Monday.
“This morning I realized that I can express almost any feeling by typing my last name into the gif search bar. #weird #whomakesthese,” Erin Calipari posted on her Twitter account.
Could this be true? Some of the more than 6,700 people who follow Erin Calipari on Twitter decided to help illustrate, including sister Megan.
Try it for yourself. You might be able to use one for any occasion.
