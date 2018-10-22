Florida jumped UCF in rankings without even playing. Knights fans are still mad.

After UCF won on the road by nearly 30 points without Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback McKenzie Milton, who was a late scratch with an injury, the Knights had the chance for a second week in a row to move up the polls.
That’s because Ohio State, the second-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, lost by 29 points to an unranked, three-loss Purdue team on the road.
While the Buckeyes fell to No. 11, it was another team from Florida that moved up.
For the second straight week, a team on a bye leapfrogged the Knights, despite UCF maintaining the nation’s longest active winning streak.
UF jumped two spots without even playing as UCF, with a 20-game winning streak, stood pat during Ohio State’s tumble.
UCF’s Twitter account and some fans weren’t amused:
