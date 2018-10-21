New bowl projections: One national outlet predicts UK in New Year’s Six game

Kentucky’s victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night made Mark Stoops and the Wildcats bowl-eligible for the third consecutive year, bringing a little more meaning to those postseason projections that have been updated every week since the beginning of the season.

The latest predictions, which started rolling in Sunday morning, have the Cats in a good spot.

CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm, who didn’t have Kentucky projected for a bowl game at the start of the season, now has the Cats playing in one of the New Year’s Six games — the Peach Bowl in Atlanta — on Dec. 29.

The New Year’s Six games are decided by the College Football Playoff selection committee and represent many of the nation’s oldest bowl games. This season’s Peach Bowl will be televised on ESPN at noon, and Palm is matching UK up against Texas in that game.

Palm is also predicting that Alabama — ranked No. 1 nationally — will be in the College Football Playoff, and he has fellow Southeastern Conference programs Louisiana State and Georgia in other New Year’s Six games.

Kentucky travels to Missouri for its next game Saturday, and then the Wildcats will be back home in Kroger Field on Nov. 3 for a matchup with Georgia that could decide the SEC East.

Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated alluded to that possibility in his Sunday morning post, which ranked Kentucky at No. 9 nationally — up one spot from last week. Staples also brushed off the not-so-pretty victory over Vanderbilt, pointing out that undefeated Notre Dame also struggled to beat the Commodores at home earlier this season.

“Sometimes, a good team just needs to gut out a win,” he wrote.

Sports Illustrated’s bowl projections will be updated later this week.

Yahoo Sports did not have UK projected for a New Year’s Six game in its early-Sunday update, which placed Georgia in the Peach Bowl against Texas, but — even if the Cats miss out on one of those games — they still seem to be in good position for a high-profile bowl matchup.

The latest projections from SB Nation and CollegeFootballNews.com both placed Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State, a game that will be played in Orlando, Fla., at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 and televised nationally on ABC.

The Orlando Sentinel’s latest projections have UK playing North Carolina State in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29.

This story will be updated as more bowl projections are posted.

SEC-affiliated bowl games

Date Bowl Location Time TV Opponent Dec. 22 Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon ESPN AAC Dec. 27 Independence Shreveport, La. 1:30 p.m. ESPN ACC* Dec. 27 Texas Houston, Texas 9 p.m. ESPN Big 12 Dec. 28 Music City Nashville, Tenn. 1:30 p.m. ESPN ACC/Big Ten* Dec. 29 Belk Charlotte, N.C. Noon ABC ACC* Dec. 31 Liberty Memphis, Tenn. 3:45 p.m. ESPN Big 12 Dec. 31 Gator Jacksonville, Fla. 7:30 p.m. ESPN ACC/Big Ten* Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, Fla. Noon ESPN2 Big Ten Jan. 1 Citrus Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. ABC Big Ten Jan. 1 Sugar New Orleans, La. 8:30 p.m. ESPN Big 12























Dec. 29 Peach Atlanta Noon ESPN New Year’s Six Jan. 1 Fiesta Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. ESPN New Year’s Six Jan. 1 Rose Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. ESPN New Year’s Six Jan. 1 Sugar New Orleans 8:45 p.m. ESPN New Year’s Six























Dec. 29 Cotton Dallas, Texas 4 or 8 p.m. ESPN Playoff semis Dec. 29 Orange Miami, Fla. 4 or 8 p.m. ESPN Playoff semis Jan. 7 National title Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m. ESPN Semi winners

*-Notre Dame a possible opponent