UK’s Eddie Gran: ‘We ran the dog doo-doo out of it, didn’t we?’

Eddie Gran talked about Kentucky's rushing attack in its 14-7 win over Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service