UK’s Eddie Gran: ‘We ran the dog doo-doo out of it, didn’t we?’

High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
Former Gautier and MGCCC standout Deandre Torrey scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead North Texas past Southern Miss 30-7. Torrey set a new career mark in rushing yardage Saturday with 17 carries for 95 yards.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
