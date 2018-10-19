The nation’s top college basketball recruit is visiting the Florida State Seminoles

The nation’s No. 1 college basketball recruit is making an appearance in Florida.
James Wiseman, a 7-foot center from Memphis (Tennessee) East High, is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend, per his Twitter account.
The Seminoles are among Wiseman’s five finalists. The others are Memphis, Kentucky, Kansas and Vanderbilt.
“Coach [Leonard] Hamilton, the way his system is, how they get transition buckets, I just love to run the floor so I got a feeling that I could fit well in that system and lead that team to a national championship,” Wiseman recently told 247 Sports.
According to 247 Sports’ projections, Memphis and Kentucky are the favorites to land Wiseman.
Memphis has a built-in advantage for multiple reasons. First, it’s in Wiseman’s hometown. Secondly, Memphis hired Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway as its head coach. Hardaway, who starred with the Orlando Magic alongside Shaquille O’Neil, was Wiseman’s high school coach at East High last year.
FSU has three commits for the 2019 recruiting class so far, with small forward Patrick Williams (West Charlotte High in Charlotte, North Carolina) being its top commit. The 4-star committed Oct. 6 and is rated the No. 9 small forward in the country.
