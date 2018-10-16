The Red Sox manager compared ALCS to UM-FSU football rivalry. And he should know

Is there an apt comparison for this year’s American League Championship series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros?
Well, Boston manager Alex Cora has found one.
Speaking with reporters ahead of Tuesday’s ALCS Game 3, Cora likened the series with a famous college football rivalry that was pretty heated throughout the years: Miami and Florida State.
“I compare the series to those Saturdays in the late ‘90s when FSU and Miami played, that there were a lot of first-rounders and a lot of swag and good athletes,” Cora said. “The same here. You’ve got first-rounders, best international players, and all that stuff. So it’s fun. It’s fun.”
Game 3 of the ALCS is in Houston, slated for a 5:09 p.m. (eastern) first pitch.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments