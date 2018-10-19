Mark Stoops: Vanderbilt is a hungry football team

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about Saturday’s game against visiting Vanderbilt.
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game

By Mark Story

October 19, 2018 06:47 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s No. 14 Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) football game:

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @hlpreps; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

