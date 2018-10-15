Ohio State’s marching band one-ups football team with backpack kid’s floss

Ohio State’s performance on the football field Saturday kept the Buckeyes ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.
But it was the halftime performance from its marching band that caught lots of attention on social media this past weekend.
Ohio State’s marching band showed no popular dance moves are too difficult to perform as it displayed the floss move in its halftime show.
Doing the floss became a viral video sensation when Katy Perry performed her song, “Swish, Swish,” on Saturday Night Live. The SNL performance introduced the world to teenager Russell Horning, also known as the backpack kid that performed the move replicating how you’d floss your teeth.
This isn’t the first time Ohio State’s marching band dipped into pop music with a viral video performance. Nearly five years ago, the Buckeyes paid tribute to Michael Jackson’s album, Bad, by doing a medley performance of popular MJ songs.
Then they did the King of Pop’s signature moonwalk dance.
