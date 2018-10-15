Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden (1) celebrated his touchdown catch in the Wildcats’ 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M with UK quarterback Terry Wilson (3) and wide receivers Dorian Baker (2) and Tavin Richardson (11). It is the Cats’ only offensive touchdown in their past six quarters of play.
Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden (1) celebrated his touchdown catch in the Wildcats’ 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M with UK quarterback Terry Wilson (3) and wide receivers Dorian Baker (2) and Tavin Richardson (11). It is the Cats’ only offensive touchdown in their past six quarters of play. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden (1) celebrated his touchdown catch in the Wildcats’ 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M with UK quarterback Terry Wilson (3) and wide receivers Dorian Baker (2) and Tavin Richardson (11). It is the Cats’ only offensive touchdown in their past six quarters of play. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

College Sports

Blue Preview: Your guide to No. 14 Kentucky’s football game vs. Vanderbilt

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

October 15, 2018 10:52 AM

Vanderbilt at No. 14 Kentucky

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 105

Records: Kentucky (5-1, 3-1 SEC); Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 44-42-2, and has won three of the past four.

Last meeting: Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21 on Nov. 4, 2017, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.

Favorite: Kentucky is favored by 13 points.

The story line

Coming off both its first loss of the season and an open date, Kentucky resumes its 2018 football season trying to reignite its offense against a Vanderbilt team still seeking its first win of 2018 against a power-five conference foe. UK has only scored one offensive touchdown in its past six quarters, with no rushing TDs in that span. After a week to rest and reset, Benny Snell and Co. will seek to get the Cats offense rolling again.

After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said the staff will look at options for ways to help the team over the second half of the season. UK is 5-1 after last Saturday’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M.

By



The big threat

Kyle Shurmur. The Vanderbilt senior quarterback will be making his fourth career start against Kentucky and attempting to even his career record (currently 1-2) vs. the Wildcats. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior, a pocket passer, has completed a so-so 58.7 percent of his throws this season with 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions. The son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur might feel he owes UK one. Last season, Shurmur threw four interceptions vs. the Cats after entering the game having thrown only three all season.

Shurmur
Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur will make his fourth career start against Kentucky this Saturday night in Lexington.
Mark Humphrey Associated Press

On the spot

Terry Wilson. The junior college transfer has, overall, played well in his debut season as Kentucky’s starting quarterback, but Wilson did not have a good game in UK’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M two Saturdays ago. The 6-3, 200-pound redshirt sophomore looked tentative in College Station, both in making throws and in when to decide not to pass and tuck the ball and run. For his own confidence as well as UK fan-base psyche, Wilson needs a strong bounce-back vs. Vandy.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media after UK’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Kentucky’s offense was held to 178 total yards.

By

The mood

Is uneasy. What has been a feel-good Kentucky football season has hit a bit of a speed bump in the past six quarters with the Wildcats’ offense going suddenly stagnant. The Long-Suffering UK Football Fans have seen Mark Stoops-coached Kentucky teams start seasons 5-1 twice before. In 2014, the Cats followed that up by going 0-6 the rest of the way. Last season, a 5-1 UK start yielded a 2-4 in the final six games. A reinvigorated offensive performance against Coach Derek Mason and Vanderbilt would reassure UK backers that the 2018 Cats will not fritter away this latest 5-1 start.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

UK running back Benny Snell is featured on the cover of the Herald-Leader's 2018 college football preview section. See how photographers Alex Slitz and Mark Mahan put it all together.

By

  Comments  