Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
College Sports

UCF’s ranking ahead of Oklahoma, Michigan and LSU blasted. This is how fans responded

By Jason Dill

October 08, 2018 03:55 PM

Shortly after UCF jumped two spots to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, the Knights took a shot for their ranking via social media.

The Athletic’s beat reporter covering Oklahoma, Jason Kersey, tweeted “in no world should UCF be ranked (ahead) of Oklahoma, Michigan and LSU.”



That created reactions from college football fans.

The Sooners dropped out of the top 10 after losing their rivalry game with Texas, while LSU’s loss to Florida dropped the Tigers from No. 5 to No. 13. Michigan was three spots behind UCF and crept to within two after last week’s slate.

UCF holds the nation’s longest Football Bowl Subdivision winning streak at 18 games, extending it last week after defeating SMU. The Knights attempted to join the Big 12 conference in 2016, but the Big 12 did not expand to include UCF.

