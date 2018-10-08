This SEC football coach is the latest to want a nine-game conference schedule.

Will the SEC ever move to a nine-game conference schedule that mirrors the the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12?
Well, throw Georgia coach Kirby Smart among SEC coaches that favor a nine-game conference slate.
“I think it [would be] a good thing, but I think you will have teams with more losses,” Smart told Dawg Nation. “Does it affect a team getting in the playoff? I don’t know, but I know you have a lot more games to get up for, a lot more good rivalry games.
“It’s not just about traveling, it’s just as much about the atmosphere of playing an SEC opponent, I think you are playing more comparable teams to your talent level, I think it’s important for college football.”
Georgia makes its first trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU since 2008 and the Bulldogs aren’t slated to return to LSU under the SEC’s current eight-game conference model until 2030, according to Dawg Nation.
CBS Sports reported Auburn coach Gus Malzahn joined Alabama coach Nick Saban during SEC Media Days as an advocate for the nine-game conference schedule.
