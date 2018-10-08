SEC football notes, standings and schedule after week six

SEC football notes from this past weekend:

▪ Thanks to Kentucky’s overtime loss at Texas A&M, Georgia now has sole possession of first place in the SEC East. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall. UK is 3-1 in the league and 5-1 overall. Florida is also 3-1 and 5-1.

▪ Thanks to LSU’s loss at Florida, Alabama has sole possession of first place in the SEC West. The No. 1-ranked Tide is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. LSU and Texas A&M are both 2-1 in the conference.

▪ To tell you how much Bama is dominating opponents, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to throw a pass in the fourth quarter this season.

▪ Arkansas’ 65-31 loss to Alabama was the Razorbacks’ ninth game against an AP No. 1-ranked team in the last 10 years. By comparison, Kentucky has played five No. 1-ranked teams in the past decade.

▪ According to Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, only 49,723 showed up for the game with the visiting Crimson Tide. Arkansas reported 64,974 tickets sold. Capacity at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is listed at 76,000.

▪ Alabama’s defense has scored four touchdowns this season. Shyheim Carter had a 44-yard interception return for a TD against Arkansas. Carter also had a pick-six against Louisville.

▪ In Mississippi State’s 23-9 win over Auburn, the Bulldogs possessed the football for 41:53 compared to the Tigers’ 18:07. State had the football the final 8:37 of the first half and the opening 8:05 of the second half.

▪ MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 195 yards in the win. He passed Tim Tebow to become the league’s all-time leading rushing quarterback.

▪ Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat three sacks on Saturday.

▪ Mississippi State is 4-2 in its last six games against Top 10 teams.

▪ Ole Miss gained 826 total yards in its 70-21 romp over UL-Monroe. The Rebels averaged 288 yards in their two conference games. In their four non-conference games, the Rebels have averaged 667.3 yards.

▪ Fifth-year backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia was the star in South Carolina’s 37-35 win over visiting Missouri. Subbing for the injured Jake Bentley, Scarnecchia completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Before Saturday, he had thrown 13 passes in his career.

▪ According to Josh Kendall of The State, Scarnecchia was 7-for-10 for 83 yards on third down in the second half.

▪ Missouri played without its two top receivers, Emanuel Hall and Nate Brown, who are both battling groin injuries and did not make the trip to Columbia.

▪ Missouri’s Drew Lock, considered one of the nation’s top NFL prospects at quarterback, continues to struggle. Lock was just 17-of-36 for 204 yards and two interceptions on Saturday. One of the picks was returned for TD. In his two SEC games, Lock is 40-of-84 for 425 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

▪ Missouri kicker Tucker McCann made five of six field goals, including a 57-yarder, the second-longest in school history. That put Mizzou up 35-34 with 1:18 left. McCann’s one miss was a 25-yard chip shot in the pouring rain.

▪ South Carolina’s Parker White won it with a 33-yard field goal with two seconds left.

▪ The game suffered through two weather delays and ended over five hours after the noon kickoff.

▪ Missouri linebacker Terez Hall after the loss: “Just keeping it real with you, I feel like we should’ve handled this team.”

▪ Florida has now won four straight since its home loss to Kentucky back on Sept. 8. The last two weeks, the Gators have beaten No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 5 LSU.

▪ Todd Grantham’s defense recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in Florida’s 27-19 win over LSU. Brad Stewart Jr. also returned a Joe Burrow interception 25 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.

▪ A grad transfer from Ohio State, Burrow had not thrown an interception before Saturday, when he threw two. He also lost a fumble.

▪ Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph had 14 tackles in the win.

▪ Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm continues to play with high efficiency. Fromm completed 17 of 23 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Bulldogs’ 41-13 win over Vanderbilt. He threw a 75-yard TD pass to Terry Godwin. On the season, Fromm is completing 72.8 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

▪ Tagovailoa leads the nation in pass efficiency with a 258.40 rating. Fromm is fourth nationally at 192.46.

▪ Florida-Georgia is shaping up to be interesting.

▪ Vanderbilt’s offense had drives of 50, 35, 58 and 51 yards in the first half but managed just two field goals.

▪ Vandy Coach Derek Mason after the loss: “I know I’ve got something to work with.”

▪ Vandy’s best pass rusher, outside linebacker Charles Wright, did not play against Georgia but should be back for the Commodores’ game with Florida this Saturday.

▪ Texas A&M’s defense held Kentucky to just 178 total yards in its 20-14 overtime win over the Cats. That was UK’s fewest total yards since the Cats managed just 161 against Nick Saban and Alabama in 2016.

▪ In a head-to-head matchup of the conference’s two leading rushers, A&M’s Trayveon Williams rushed for 138 yards on 24 carries. UK’s Benny Snell was held to 60 yards on just 13 attempts.

▪ UK safety Darius West returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 14-14. West also had an interception. He is one of 21 players nationally with three interceptions on the season. Three players have four interceptions.

▪ It was Texas A&M’s first home win over a ranked SEC team since beating No. 21 Mississippi State on Oct. 3, 2015.

▪ The SEC has seven of the nation’s top 25 total defenses. Georgia is No. 7 nationally, followed by Mississippi State at No 9; Kentucky at No. 14; Florida at No. 19; Auburn at No. 20; Texas A&M at No. 23 and Alabama at No. 25.

