Watch this NFL team’s funny video on the Red River Rivalry (Texas and Oklahoma) game

The annual Red River Shootout is an intense college football rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma.
Ahead of this year’s edition this weekend, the Washington Redskins posted a short video documenting just how intense the game is for the players in a funny way.
Quarterback Colt McCoy, the lone Texas alumnus on the team, is shown walking toward an elevator inside the Redskins’ facilities wearing a Longhorns jacket.
As the elevator door opens, four Washington teammates — all Oklahoma alumni — are shown standing in McCoy’s way. From left-to-right, punter Tress Way, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Trent Williams and running back Samaje Perine are shown. Way, Williams and Perine have their arms crossed with Way rolling his eyes. Peterson is holding an Oklahoma Sooners helmet.
The camera zooms in on Williams and Peterson’s staring look, before cutting back to McCoy, who says, “I’ll take the stairs.”
The Redskins’ social media team captioned the video, which has been seen more than 406,000 times as of Thursday afternoon, with “The #RedRiverRivalry has made things tense at Redskins Park.”
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments