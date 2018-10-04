Viral video pokes fun at NFL’s ‘roughing the passer’ penalty

One annoyed Green Bay Packers fan decided to make a humorous point after watching Clay Matthews penalized for sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith on September 23.
By
Up Next
One annoyed Green Bay Packers fan decided to make a humorous point after watching Clay Matthews penalized for sacking Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith on September 23.
By

College Sports

Watch this NFL team’s funny video on the Red River Rivalry (Texas and Oklahoma) game

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 04, 2018 11:13 AM

The annual Red River Shootout is an intense college football rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma.

Ahead of this year’s edition this weekend, the Washington Redskins posted a short video documenting just how intense the game is for the players in a funny way.

Quarterback Colt McCoy, the lone Texas alumnus on the team, is shown walking toward an elevator inside the Redskins’ facilities wearing a Longhorns jacket.

As the elevator door opens, four Washington teammates — all Oklahoma alumni — are shown standing in McCoy’s way. From left-to-right, punter Tress Way, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Trent Williams and running back Samaje Perine are shown. Way, Williams and Perine have their arms crossed with Way rolling his eyes. Peterson is holding an Oklahoma Sooners helmet.

The camera zooms in on Williams and Peterson’s staring look, before cutting back to McCoy, who says, “I’ll take the stairs.”

The Redskins’ social media team captioned the video, which has been seen more than 406,000 times as of Thursday afternoon, with “The #RedRiverRivalry has made things tense at Redskins Park.”

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.



  Comments  